Use your vote wisely
I already know of two individuals who have expressed an interest in writing in someone other than Biden or Trump for president on their ballot. in effect, that nullifies your vote to be part of choosing president No. 46 of this great nation. Is that what you really want to do? Why not write to the person you would like to write in, thanking him or her for their fine service and for their fine character, but not write them in?
If necessary, you should choose the lesser of two “evils”/candidates and be part of the hard-won privilege of electing your country’s president (or if he loses, trying to elect him).
With only two viable candidates on the ballot, voting for a write-in is little different from tearing up your ballot, driving down the road with the car window down and littering the highway with your vote.
Your vote is precious. Use it to count, thus making you an impactful citizen.
Linda Copley
Montrose
Creating socialism
The following was not written by me, but I think it’s important for all to read.
“Socialism leads to Communism. So how do you create a socialist state? There are eight levels of control:
1) Healthcare – Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level, so taxes can be increased, producing more poverty.
4) Gun control – Remove the ability for people to defend themselves from government. Then create a police state.
5) Welfare – Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion – Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because the people need to believe that only the government knows what is best for them.
8) Class warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.”
Much of this is happening now. Socialists have not had a lot of success in the past with class warfare based on income, so now they’re trying to divide us by race: minorities against whites.
Our kids are learning socialism in school, Christianity is almost banned in school, the virus shutdowns really increased poverty, and government debt is mounting by trillions. Getting our guns will be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Bruce Many
Eckert
A vote for Boebert is a vote for freedom
If you are tired of your freedoms trampled on, your Second Amendment and free speech threatened continuously, and are concerned about what kind of revisionist history your children may learn in school, a vote for Lauren Boebert is a must.
Lauren is running on a pro-freedom, pro-gun, pro-life, pro-constitution, pro-energy, and pro-American platform. She is bent on bringing these principles and values back to Congress and Colorado, and I solidly endorse her for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district.
She is the founder, owner, and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for proudly open carrying as they serve their customers.
In 2019 she squared off with Beto O’Rourke’s when he visited Denver after his presidential debate promise, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” She emphatically retorted on the steps of the Colorado Capitol, “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.”
Lauren has also taken a hard stance on personal freedom and health freedom. I know Lauren will fight for us. We need a candidate like Lauren with the lurking threat of a mandatory vaccine and persistent violations of individual liberties. Lauren knows ideals like the Green New Deal and socialized medicine are not the right choice and unpopular with real, down-to-earth Americans. It’s time to end these far-left ideologies and drain the swamp for good.
Your rights matter. The Constitution matters. The rule of law matters. I urge you to vote for Lauren Boebert in November.
Greg Haitz
Grand Junction
Make your vote count
Do you want your vote for president of the United states to count as much as the vote of any other American citizen?
Because of the current Electoral College, your vote for president can count less than one-third as much as the vote of a citizen in Wyoming. Because most states are reliably red or blue, only a few states truly matter in the presidential election, the swing states.
There is a myth floating around that the Electoral College favors rural over urban voters, but that is not true. Currently, rural Republicans in Colorado lose their votes for president because Colorado reliably votes Democratic. Small states already have an advantage in the legislative branch. Every state, no matter the size or population, gets two senators. Voters in smaller, rural states have higher representation per capita in the Senate, which has sweeping powers.
If a few of the larger swing states turn reliably Democratic, the present Electoral College will o longer serve the Republicans nationally. The only true winners are the swing states.
There is a way to make your vote count, even if your state is Democratic and you’re a Republican. The National Popular Vote will enable every voter in the country to have the same importance to our elected president.
The National Popular Vote does not eliminate the Electoral College. Colorado will choose electors based on the national vote instead of giving all votes to the candidate who wins the state vote as is done now. This plan does not take effect until enough states pass the National Popular Vote to get to the required 270 electoral votes.
Make your vote count. Vote yes on Proposition 113.
Janine Gwaltney
Montrose
Truth over lies?
Are you kidding me? A Biden sign reading “Truth Over Lies”? Connecting truth with the Biden/Harris campaign is like the Nazis calling themselves the “Jewish Benevolence Society.”
Biden was Obama’s point man to root out Ukraine corruption, while his son, Hunter, served on the board of Ukraine company Burisma (under investigation for corruption and run by a corrupt Ukraine oligarch). The same son who had business associations with Chinese nationals linked to the People’s Liberation Army involving millions of questionable cash transactions. The same Hunter who received a $3.5 million wire transfer for the corrupt oligarch wife of the mayor of Moscow. The same Hunter who paid thousands to Eastern European women possibly linked to a human trafficking ring. Truth over lies?
Thanks to Trump’s revolutionary diplomacy, the goal of peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors is nearing fruition. United Arab Emirates and Bahrain now recognize Israel’s right to exist. Kosovo established diplomatic relations with Israel and signed a peace agreement with Christian Serbia. Other Arab nations will soon follow.
How do Democrats react to these long-awaited diplomatic miracles? Pelosi called it a “distraction.” Biden said Trump stumbled into peace “accidentally.” While Obama reduced Libya to a hellhole, opened the gates wide for ISIS, and presided over the disintegration of large portions of the Middle East, Democrats were silent. Truth over lies?
Kamala Harris this week continued to praise the “brilliance” of Black Lives Matter. When anarchists began rioting and burning down small businesses, Harris (personally) and Biden campaign staffers touted their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out rioters so these thugs could continue to victimize the innocent. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign pretends to oppose leftist violence. I guess we are also not supposed to mention that Harris came into politics as a mistress under the patronage of unethical speaker of the California House, Willie Brown — a married man in his 60s. Truth over lies?
I’m sure you can see why I put a Biden campaign sign touting “Truth” in the same category as “If you like your present doctor, you can keep him,” “Obamacare will lower your premiums,” “I did not have sex with that woman,” “When I went to college I went on a full academic scholarship and graduated in the top 10% of my class,” “The Obama administration was scandal-free.” Truth over lies?
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Boebert not ready to lead
Without a doubt, Lauren Boebert has had a difficult and challenging life. Pregnant as a teenager, she dropped out of high school in 2003. As an adult, she was evicted from her home, unable to pay her mortgage and forced into foreclosure. Shortly after, she made an attempt at owning and operating a local restaurant, Putters Pub, but was unsuccessful and ran it straight into the ground and out of business. And finally, on top of all of this, she has been arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court. She spent time in Garfield County Jail in 2017.
Boebert touts that these trials and tribulations make her experienced for the job of a congresswoman. And while I’m proud to live in a country where anyone can rise up from the ashes and make a run for a U.S. congressional seat, I feel like these are not the kind of experiences that make someone qualified for one of the most powerful offices in our country.
The job of a congresswomen is extremely difficult and it is vital for a candidate to be deeply versed in a multitude of very complicated and diverse issues. Much like the doctor that cares for your sick child, or the financial adviser who manages your family’s savings, the job of a congresswoman requires one to have years of specialized, on the job, training.
It is, in the end, this experience that gives rise to knowledge, expertise, and, consequently, your trust. You would never trust a high school dropout to treat your child’s illness. And you’d never trust a bankrupt business owner to manage your family’s savings and investments. Why would you ever allow this same person to legislate your constitutional rights?
Boebert answers this question by saying that she’ll stand up to any and all opposition. Crossing her arms and stomping her feet, she’ll say “NO!” to anyone that confronts her. And while these tactics of defiance create headlines from time to time, they are the same tactics used by toddlers and young children who don’t get what they want.
This can’t be the standard to which we hold our congressional leaders. We need to elect people who can create and partake in civil discourse, people who can truly listen to others, and people who can put aside differences to work hard for the common good.
These are the reasons why, as a lifelong Western Slope resident and proud gun owner, I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush. Diane has the experience. For over a decade, she served as a county commissioner and then as a state house representative. Diane knows the issues. She’s a long-time Coloradan who has lived and worked in the Western Slope for more than 43 years and has firsthand experience finding pragmatic solutions to the many challenges we face. During these trying times — where we’re confronted with a global pandemic, massive unemployment, drought and water shortages, threats to our public lands, exorbitant healthcare costs — we need smart and experienced leadership, not a raucous sideshow. Please do not vote for Lauren Boebert. It’s dangerous and simply irresponsible.
Reilly Anderson
Glenwood Springs
