The United States now boasts "back of the pack status in recovery from COVID-19."

While other nations are well on the way to recovery, many "in your face" Americans prove super-spreaders. Yes, they're "tough," as well as ignorant of the economic damage caused by refusing to wear a mask even at a grocery store.

Too many Americans think scientists will wave a magic wand and the pandemic will "disappear" in no time. Indeed, optimistic scientists predict mass inoculations with a possible vaccine may come as early as mid-2021.

Wow! Think of it! That only gives China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain and Italy a one year head start! In those countries, virtually everyone wears a mask. So, the virus is waning and the people are working. Here, far too many are waiting for unemployment checks... praying they come.

Remember, "stupid is as stupid does." "Arrogance kills." Wear a mask on your face. Who knows, the life you save may be your own, your spouse, your parents, your neighbor, even your American economy!

Larry Heath

Montrose

