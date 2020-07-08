On your face vs. in your face
The United States now boasts "back of the pack status in recovery from COVID-19."
While other nations are well on the way to recovery, many "in your face" Americans prove super-spreaders. Yes, they're "tough," as well as ignorant of the economic damage caused by refusing to wear a mask even at a grocery store.
Too many Americans think scientists will wave a magic wand and the pandemic will "disappear" in no time. Indeed, optimistic scientists predict mass inoculations with a possible vaccine may come as early as mid-2021.
Wow! Think of it! That only gives China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Spain and Italy a one year head start! In those countries, virtually everyone wears a mask. So, the virus is waning and the people are working. Here, far too many are waiting for unemployment checks... praying they come.
Remember, "stupid is as stupid does." "Arrogance kills." Wear a mask on your face. Who knows, the life you save may be your own, your spouse, your parents, your neighbor, even your American economy!
Larry Heath
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.