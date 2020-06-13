One-sided
It appears the Montrose Daily Press continues to make no effort to make its opinion page fair and balanced. Perhaps you should rename yourselves the Montrose Liberal Press, since your opinion page is almost void of conservative columns.
Your May 29 opinion page features a reasonable article by George Will (Washington Post) that is neither conservative nor liberal. Will is a former Republican and current never-Trumper who still claims to be a conservative, but is far from it. (Unlike John Kass, who you seldom publish).
Also featured are full page articles by Mike Littwin (Colorado Sun) and Kathleen Parker (Washington Post) expressing totally left-wing viewpoints. Parker hilariously makes the point that because Biden would be the oldest president to assume office and is becoming mentally challenged, we have to be careful in choosing his VP candidate because he or she will become president if Biden doesn't "bear up well.” Incredulously, she thinks Biden "would be smart” to consider New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as his running mate "because his name is among the only names many Americans trust in this time of national crisis.”
Littwin's article is a continuation of the media clinging to an indefinite shutdown that only panic can justify and that an increasing number of people believe should not even have been imposed. Litttwin wants us to "listen to science,” even though we are in this mess to a large degree thanks to science "experts" and their bogus modeling.
Cuomo also claims to make decisions based on science, but it was not science that forced nursing homes in New York to accept infected patients, resulting in the unnecessary deaths of thousands of elderly residents (“trusty" Cuomo then lied about it). Parker apparently doesn't define Cuomo's success scientifically. … New York State accounts for nearly one-third of all virus deaths in this country.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
