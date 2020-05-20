Our crossroads
Viewing this pandemic from a broader perspective, we are at a crossroads in the life of humanity. In scientific terms, this is a “bifurcation” — a sudden forking in the evolutionary trajectory of complex dynamic systems. It is a one-way path, whichever fork we choose. According to Dr. Ervin Laszlo, co-founder of the global Fuji Declaration movement, this is the “first time in history we can consciously and purposefully choose our destiny.” Dr. Laszlo co-founded this movement five years ago with Drs. Hiroo and Masami Saionji to help humanity set positive, constructive goals to make a better world.
I believe, with all those who support change for a better world, that our choice is to either evolve or “leave the stage of history”. We can choose to think constructively, act differently (as part of the Web of Life instead of outside it) and learn to live in harmony with one another. The alternative choice is to face extinction.
There is no denying that we are here at this cusp of human evolution, suddenly thrown into rapid life changes. Normal life has been turned upside down and will never be the same again. This is our crossroads. Making the world a better place begins right here and right now with each of us. Do we have the courage and the fortitude to make changes in our individual lives, in our community and in our nation? We’ve already seen the possibilities of change with the selfless acts of service from those on the front lines. People are being kinder to each other and supporting those in need and in grief. Most of us want to work together now.
Are we willing to continue and choose this path to a better world? It begins with each of us making a commitment, choosing the path for evolution, and working for the rest of our lives to create and sustain what we have begun today.
Arlyn Macdonald
Montrose
