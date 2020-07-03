Penasa family thanks community

The family of Winnie Penasa would like to thank everyone who sent cards, visited, shared stories, provided food, and prayed for us during our mom’s recent illness and death. Thanks to the friends who attended mom’s service. A special thanks to the staff at Montrose Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Tanner and Dr. Lokey.

We are especially thankful to HopeWest for making it possible with help from their doctors, registered nurses and CNAs to care for mom at home with their expert help during her last weeks, allowing us to keep her at home, which is where she wanted to be.

Penasa family

David (Celeste) Penasa, Mary (Darrell Kastendieck, Fred (Sharon) Penasa, Andrea Penasa, and Dan Penasa

Montrose

Tags

Load comments