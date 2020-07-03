Penasa family thanks community
The family of Winnie Penasa would like to thank everyone who sent cards, visited, shared stories, provided food, and prayed for us during our mom’s recent illness and death. Thanks to the friends who attended mom’s service. A special thanks to the staff at Montrose Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Tanner and Dr. Lokey.
We are especially thankful to HopeWest for making it possible with help from their doctors, registered nurses and CNAs to care for mom at home with their expert help during her last weeks, allowing us to keep her at home, which is where she wanted to be.
Penasa family
David (Celeste) Penasa, Mary (Darrell Kastendieck, Fred (Sharon) Penasa, Andrea Penasa, and Dan Penasa
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.