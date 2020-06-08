Priorities
First priority should be the Woodgate extension to Oak Grove.
Second priority should be street maintenance.
An amphitheater would be nice, but that is not a necessity and is certainly not a priority.
Any so called excess of funds should be banked until the city has a good fix on revenue losses associated with the coronavirus.
Bud Curtis
Montrose
