Put on a mask
I’m going to be blunt here. I’m normally a quiet, soft spoken guy, but I’ve just had enough of irresponsible behavior. We are in the middle of the worst pandemic in over a century, and at least half of the citizens of Montrose refuse to wear a mask while out in stores or out in public. What is wrong with you people?
Mask wearing, once made mandatory, ended the Spanish Flu epidemic a century ago. It can go a long way toward doing the same thing now, if you just wear a mask.
Don’t give me that line that “the government can’t tell me what to do!” The government tells us what we can and cannot do all the time. You need a driver’s license to use the roads, and you are required to pay taxes. The government can even draft you, send you off to war, and make you charge into cannon fire. Thousands of our fellow Americans have done so over the years, making great sacrifices for our freedom and safety. You are only being asked to wear a mask, and to stay home as much as possible to spare lives. Yet, you refuse to make that very simple sacrifice for all of us. Don’t tell me you’re being a “patriot” by not wearing a mask. We have a civic duty to look out for one another. By going without a mask you’re just being self-centered, showing the rest of us that you don’t give a darn about anything or anyone except yourself.
This is a health issue, not a political one, so quit acting or pretending like it is. The COVID numbers keep rising because of such irresponsible behavior, hurting our nation in the process. If you truly are a patriot, and you want the economy to rebound quickly, and for us to achieve some sense of normalcy, put on a mask!
Todd Haffner
Montrose
