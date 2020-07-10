‘Qualified immunity’ bill will do the opposite of its intent
In the last few weeks, all of the Colorado senators (except one) and the governor voted in favor of Senate Bill 217.
This new law includes eliminating “qualified immunity” for police officers. This new law allows police officers (on an individual basis) to be held civilly liable for their actions in enforcing the law. This new law over time will have the opposite effect of what our senators may have intended, and that is to reform police. This bill will cause good individual police officers to leave the profession because of the financial risk. This bill will make it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to hire good people. This bill will hurt public safety by devaluing law enforcement (the same as “defunding police”). This is a vote of “no confidence” for law enforcement.
Oh, by the way, there was one senator who voted against this new law and is from Sterling.
We should not vote for any of these senators regardless of their party affiliation!
Just one more thing, it is time to demand term limits on all our state and national senators / representatives.
Tom Chinn
Retired Montrose Police chief
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.