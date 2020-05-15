Risky venture
A few of my thoughts and questions surrounding the CoVaxx company that want to come into Montrose;
Vaccines development labs can certainly be a danger to the public who live around those labs. Focusing on the incident in Wuhan, how are we prepared as a community to handle such a problem? Can our hospital serve the community if this were to happen here?
We should present this to our Public Health Director, Jim Austin.
CoVaxx seems to have a broad range of plans and ideas, including manufacturing test kits. The fact is that COVID-19 test kits are currently available online, so why the rush to get unfettered airport access? This is huge. Airports are secured for a very good reason. Are you willing to put Montrose at risk for an unproven company without any track record? I understand UBI is the parent company, but this is a brand new spin off. No data is available on what they can or can’t accomplish. Do you question the rush that they are intending?
CoVaxx is not FDA approved, although they have put in an application to the FDA. The FDA is in charge of vaccine operations, and yet this company isn’t even registered, yet. Again, why the rush?
Do you question why this company wants to spend millions to open an out of the way lab? They could do these things in their other labs at a fraction of the cost, or even purchase another facility at a third of the cost of what they are willing to spend in Montrose. Except for MTJ! Few, if any airports would ever even consider such a risky venture.
Respectfully,
Susan Ward
