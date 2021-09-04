Power grid needs strengthening
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Montrose
Military weapons should not have been left behind
I’m sure President Biden will go down as the president who ended the war in Afghanistan, never even having to leave his DE basement den with a microphone long enough to realize the perilous danger he has put the U.S. in by leaving enough guns, tanks and ammo with the Taliban to kill thousands of US citizens in the middle of the night as they sleep.
I wonder if anything truthfully will ever be written in our history books about the unnecessary way it came down—13 US service members murdered in cold blood for no reason, except to please Obama.
He certainly has been quite instrumental in making sure no one ever reads the truth about the night when he was president and Hilary was Secretary of State and four of our State Department and CIA men were slaughtered in Benghazi, Libya.
That was deliberate murder. Oh! I forgot we’re not allowed to bring up the circumstances of that massacre. As Hillary pointed out, “That happened so long ago; what difference does it make now?”
She can say that because it wasn’t her child who was gunned down. And this time it wasn’t Obama’s kid who died of shrapnel from the car bomb. So, I guess “Murder in Afghanistan” is no big deal, right? Quit looking at your watch, Biden; the coffins will soon be out of sight, out of mind.
Mature generals are intelligent enough to select conflicts that hold legitimate hazardous influences for all US citizens, not just Obama’s elite? To hell with “Woke!”
Remember when our generals possessed true grit? Eisenhower, Patton, MacArthur and Westmorland, who fought for the USA and they simply didn’t care what color their troops were as long as they were trainable. What hoop will Obama humiliate the generals into jumping through next?
Joe Tutchton
Grand Junction
Schools need a mask mandate
As a former educator in the Montrose School District for over 28 years, I am both dismayed and disappointed by the announcement from the District that no masks will be required for the upcoming school year.
Your response appears to be “let’s pretend this virus no longer exists here.”
At a minimum you need to be protecting those young students who are currently ineligible for a vaccination.
Requiring masks for all students under the age of 12 and the teachers and school personnel that work with them is the responsible thing to do. Not requiring masks will create a situation for bullying of those students who do choose to wear them.
Vaccination rates in the county are barely over 50%. The Delta variant continues to increase and children are becoming more susceptible to contracting it.
Several students in the district are currently quarantined. Did the District confer with our local pediatricians for their input? I doubt a single one would have recommended eliminating masks at the current time.
It’s time Montrose School District to STEP UP and be the District that truly “leads from the front” like you tout, by being proactive and mandating masks.
Sandi Mike
Montrose
