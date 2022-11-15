The media is referred to as the “Fourth Estate” because of its role in providing a balance of power in our democracy. So, what happens when the “Fourth Estate” is replaced by propagandists who push only left-wing narratives? You get voters casting their ballots for an elderly president with obvious signs of mental impairment and an even more cognitively challenged Democrat who just won the Pennsylvania Senate seat.

You get politicians who release violent criminals without bail. You get a massive invasion at our southern border — plus a fentanyl crisis. You get gender mutilation of younger and younger children. You get imposition of unaffordable electric vehicles years before we are able to provide power for them.



Tags