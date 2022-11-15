The media is referred to as the “Fourth Estate” because of its role in providing a balance of power in our democracy. So, what happens when the “Fourth Estate” is replaced by propagandists who push only left-wing narratives? You get voters casting their ballots for an elderly president with obvious signs of mental impairment and an even more cognitively challenged Democrat who just won the Pennsylvania Senate seat.
You get politicians who release violent criminals without bail. You get a massive invasion at our southern border — plus a fentanyl crisis. You get gender mutilation of younger and younger children. You get imposition of unaffordable electric vehicles years before we are able to provide power for them.
You don't have to look far from home to see the media pushing false narratives about Republicans. Most anything published in the MDP from the Colorado Sun is little more than Democrat talking points, like the Nov. 8 front page article titled “Heidi Ganahl courts election deniers”. The article labels Kari Lake (Arizona governor's race) as an “election denier" and denounces “baseless claims” that the 2020 election was not totally legit.
The Dem narrative is that only a small fringe radical element questions the legitimacy of the election. Most Americans are not buying that narrative because they know the FBI and media hid critical Biden family corruption until after the election, that Mark Zuckerberg spent $420 million to subvert the election laws in several key swing states, and many other very questionable practices were implemented in key battleground states. That is why (liberal) Newsweek's poll was only able to report that fewer than one in four Americans is confident that the election was legitimate and cannot understand why anyone could question its integrity.
Why does the MDP give the Sun another venue for Democrat narratives? MDP assistant editor Katharhynn Heidelberg's recent articles on the election are unbiased, professional, and informative. Why publish Sun propaganda when you have real journalists on your own staff? I have become accustomed to Publisher Dennis Anderson and former publisher Stephen Woody and their Don Coram fan club, their making excuses for Adam Frisch, and doing everything possible to put Trump and Boebert in a bad light, but at least they generally keep it on the opinion page — which is their prerogative. I would just question whether they are comfortable in substantially enabling the corruption and destruction perpetrated by this administration?