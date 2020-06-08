Speak and write the truth
I am responding to “Something’s fishy with Visa stimulus payments” published in the Your View section of the Montrose Daily Press on June 3, 2020. We also received our CARES Act prepaid debit card recently. After a quick call to our bank, we were able to deposit the Visa debit card with no fee. The letter enclosed with the card stated, “This prepaid debit card is being sent to you on behalf of the U.S. Department of Treasury.”
A quick online search reveals that the Treasury Department (which operates under the Trump administration) “began mailing prepaid debit cards to help speed the delivery of the economic payments to individuals.” That would be a reasonable assumption for most people and it should be obvious that Joe Biden has no way to influence this process. Further, many credit card companies have headquarters in Delaware due to tax laws; it just happens to be Joe Biden's home state.
If we want to make America great again, it is incumbent upon all of us to be respectful, use our elected officials' correct titles, regardless of party affiliation, and speak and write the truth with some diligence to ensure our information is accurate so we don’t spread misinformation. The issues and challenges facing Americans are too important for anything less!
Fran Meadows
Montrose
