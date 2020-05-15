Start the healing
More Americans have been killed by the COVID-19 virus in the last two months than those who died in combat in the first year after Pearl Harbor. After the attack on America on December 7, the entire nation mobilized to fight our country’s enemies. In shocking contrast, where is the leadership and national mobilization needed to fight this new and very dangerous enemy?
Here is Trump’s answer: “We’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.” What would Americans have thought if Roosevelt had announced that “the Germans and Japanese will go away?”
Although the states have authority over most health and medical issues, the pandemic is not a problem in a few states, but a national crisis that demands an “all hands on deck” federal response. It is the Federal government, not the states, that has the resources to produce the billions of virus tests, gloves, masks, gowns, swabs, syringes, and vaccines that will be needed over the next couple years.
If conservatives are unhappy about the government taking over these duties and the great expense involved, they ought to consider that Pentagon spending has gone up by 100 billion dollars over the last four years, while the National Institutes of Health budget has risen by only seven billion. How many Americans sick with COVID-19 have been saved with treatments using the bigger bombs and missiles in our stockpiles?
But not to worry! Mike Pence has prayed the virus away in Jesus’s name and promises that “He (God) will hear from Heaven, and He will heal this land.” My advice to God is that He start the healing with the November election.
Al Read
Montrose
