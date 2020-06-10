Thanks Commissioner Rash

I would like to thank Montrose County Commissioner Rash on his comments regarding Gov. Polis’ “safer-at-home” order during last Thursday’s commission meeting. Rash is correct in stating that what started as a justified nationwide shutdown has now become a political football that affects all American citizens. The politicians should not be picking and choosing what we can do any longer. It is time to let businesses and churches open. The American citizens are smart people and can decide what they feel safe doing. It is time for the politicians to step aside.

Cheryl Robacker

Montrose

