This is America?
As far back as I can remember, God made all humans. He loved red, yellow, black and white. Nowhere have I ever read or seen did He ever say one color is better or wiser than any other. He gave us dominion over animals, which I now sometimes wonder if it is true? All lives matter!
And now some “organization” wants to tear down statues of people who made the history of America — north, south, east or west. They want to take veterans’ names off the lists of our men and boys who served our country? Take down the flags of our nation regardless of area? Will they want the flags off all our states next?
Quit taking God out of all our documents that started our country. Without Him, we will all be destroyed — one article or person at a time.
Thank Him every day for all he does for us and that He is in control of this goofy world. I ask every day for patience to outlast this wild, goofy time.
An “old” American -
Nickie Bruce
Montrose
