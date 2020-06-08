This is not my America
Tanks rolling into D.C.
Tear gas being fired at peaceful protestors just to clear a path.
The president holding up a Bible, not to say a prayer, or even enter the church.
Just to get a photograph taken.
This, after days of protests over yet another black man senselessly killed by someone who’s mission is “to protect and serve.” This, after days of peaceful protests and nights of escalating violence and destruction. This, after police officers ram a crowd with their patrol cars, pepper spray journalists simply for being there, and leave one permanently blinded by a rubber bullet. This, after piles of bricks mysteriously appear in cities, as if someone is inviting destruction and looting. This, after a line of black and brown Americans have to join together to protect a Target store in Brooklyn. This, after a leader’s response is “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” directly quoting a notoriously racist police chief of the 1960s. I have seen and heard all this with my own eyes and ears.
This is not my America.
In the America I grew up in, the police are supposed to serve the public, regardless of race, not attack it. In the America I grew up in, the president is the one person we look to for leadership, by example and by words, to deescalate a crisis and bring people together. In my America, we cheer the quiet protest of a lone Chinese man who stood up to a line of tanks. We value human lives over property, and don’t applaud more violence and repression as a solution for violence.
I don’t know what the solution is for systemic racism or protests that turn violent, but I know this isn’t it. We must listen, empathize. We must be better to each other.
Jonathan Heath
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.