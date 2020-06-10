Time to accommodate the rest of us

We have been watching hundreds of thousands of protesters infiltrated by an unknown quantity of domestic terrorists march day after day, night after night, with zero protective spacing enforcement. The time has now come to accommodate the rest of us by immediately and fully opening up all businesses and recreation areas.

Responsible citizens and businesses still standing will follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines without the threat of governmental penalties. Businesses and places of worship that do not feel comfortable reopening should make the decision on their own, without government intervention. The current partial reopening requirements are so restrictive it’s like no opening at all.

William Smith

Montrose

