Time to accommodate the rest of us
We have been watching hundreds of thousands of protesters infiltrated by an unknown quantity of domestic terrorists march day after day, night after night, with zero protective spacing enforcement. The time has now come to accommodate the rest of us by immediately and fully opening up all businesses and recreation areas.
Responsible citizens and businesses still standing will follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines without the threat of governmental penalties. Businesses and places of worship that do not feel comfortable reopening should make the decision on their own, without government intervention. The current partial reopening requirements are so restrictive it’s like no opening at all.
William Smith
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.