Time to get our lives back
Every year between 35,000 and 60,000 people die from the flu. This is considered normal and elicits no media coverage. But about every 10 years, there’s a particularly nasty outbreak, such as the “Asian Flu” in 1957, which killed over 100,000. We’ve had many more since and always quarantined the sick. Now, we have COVID, and we’re quarantining everyone. We’ve never reacted like this before. For months, the media has saturated us with coverage of COVID and very little else. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted it would be a viral tsunami that would kill millions. The politicians overreacted and shut everything down, resulting in 33 million out of work, small business suffering, hospitals losing millions, and the economy going down the toilet. Ironically, the people responsible for the shutdown are still employed. There’s increased domestic violence, child abuse, suicide, and divorce. Some with serious medical issues have died because they were afraid to go to the ER. Yet, the media continues to fan the fear by reporting very little non-COVID news. Many studies now suggest COVID is not as deadly as first predicted. Random sampling tests for COVID antibodies indicate it has been with us since last fall and many millions have been infected and recovered. Bottom line is, this virus is deadlier than the flu, but not nearly as bad as predicted. We cannot overreact like this to future outbreaks. It’s not sustainable. It’s not who we are. We must protect portions of the population (nursing homes for example) and anyone with risk factors by quarantine. Everyone must wash hands, don’t touch eyes, nose, and mouth, and cover when coughing/sneezing. But it’s time to stop watching COVID news and time to end this draconian madness. Open up the country completely. Time to get our lives back.
George Gleason
Montrose
