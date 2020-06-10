Time to support everyone
I volunteered for the USAF while still in high school; many others were drafted.
A man named Trump lied about “bone spurs” to avoid serving his country; ultimately, he got five deferments; so much for his patriotism.
Over time, I learned that the military was not to be used against our civilian population except under extraordinary circumstances. The president, seemingly unaware of this, last week called for the use of our armed forces to “dominate the streets,” despite the fact that rioters, looters, and those causing mayhem were were a tiny fraction of those involved in legitimate, peaceful protests, and that violence was condemned by leaders of the protests. The importance of protest to the health of democracy was reinforced by Gen. Mattis last week, when he blasted the president for dividing our country intentionally, and violating our Constitution. Here in Montrose, hundreds gathered in solidarity with our black and Hispanic brethren, calling for reform of police tactics, while simultaneously thanking our local and state police for keeping order.
As a former security engineer, I agree that it’s time to reform how we protect all of our citizenry from violence, whatever the source. For a country to function, and an economy to flourish, we need to have all citizens working to their utmost potential. This cannot happen if a portion of our society has the cards stacked against them, as has been the case for too long with people of color. Lack of opportunity leads to despair and anger in young men of any group. The best way to stop violence is to welcome these young men into society, and give them an honest stake in our collective prosperity. People don’t tear things down when they have decent, dignified employment opportunities; and their prosperity contributes to a stable society.
David Congour
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.