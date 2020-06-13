Too much sitting back
The Montrose Elks is a private club, but wasn’t allowed to reopen unless they offered food, although both Mesa/Montrose County Health Departments have reported only one case of the coronavirus since June 1; no hospitalizations, no deaths. Please explain why forcing people to buy food will help stop a virus that practically no longer exists in our community and even if it did, eating food couldn’t stop it? You’re okay with the government forcing you to buy food in order to have a beer? Are you sheep or just asleep? You no longer need to worry about our country becoming socialistic, we are already living in a communistic community right here. When the government says, “sit,” we sit. What? That’s a bunch of bull.
Democrats don’t want any businesses making money because it would support the economy that President Trump has so carefully built, and is struggling to rebuild due to the virus and spoiled brat vandals that don’t have to pay for anything: they just sit and wait for their unearned monthly check(s).
Do you not have a thinking brain, an IQ over 50? The Democrat government wants you to get used to obeying them on small nonconsequential issues such as not making your own decision to wear or not wear a mask this late in the game; making your own decision whether to order food or not to order food, just to be allowed a beer. In other words, you don’t need to make any of your own decisions on anything — the Dems will gladly make them for you. We are more and more duplicating Russia, China, (Nancy) Pelosi’s regime. But watch out! The big stuff you’ll have to forfeit is just around the corner. Coffee, anyone?
Betsy Tutchton
Montrose
