Too much time in quarantine
How utterly silly can you get. How is the Montrose High School mascot being the Indians demeaning to Native Americans? The New Orleans Saints football team is demeaning to saints? The Colorado Rockies baseball team is demeaning to mountains? The Seattle Seahawks football team is demeaning to birds? The same logic. By Montrose High School naming themselves the Indians, they are paying respect to the Native Americans that once occupied this land. Don’t be silly just because it’s popular right now.
“Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus due to lack of support infrastructure on reservations.” What does that have to do with the mascot of a high school? The infrastructure on reservations is controlled by the occupants of the reservations the way they want it.
Bill Babbel
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.