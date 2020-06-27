Under a National Popular Vote, the people will always pick the president
A National Popular Vote offers all of America one hugely important guarantee: the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia will always become the president of the United States.
Five times in our history, and twice in just the last 20 years, the winner of the popular vote was denied the White House. The Electoral College — not the people — picked the president. Under a National Popular Vote, the people will always pick the president. That’s because Colorado and the other jurisdictions that become part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — which becomes effective when the total reaches 270 electoral votes — agree to award all of their electors to the winner of the popular vote. That’s good for Colorado and good for America!
Diane Birmingham
Grand Junction
