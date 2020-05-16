Use the green dump correctly

I think some of the folks using the free green dump should write this down.

When you drive in the gate, if you have limbs on, turn right. If you have leaves or grass, turn to the left and you will see some of the same stuff as you have on your unit. Now, if you have leaves, grass, and limbs, don't get too confused. Just go to whatever you can unload first and then go to the other area and unload the rest.

The city could very well close this project down if we don't take care of it.

The grass and leaves and the limbs have to be processed differently and should be kept separate.

Steve Thomas

Montrose

Tags

Load comments