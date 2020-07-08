Voting impact on the East Coast

Diane Birmingham is obviously a Democrat. She knows that there are enough Democrat voters on the East Coast to have enough votes to elect a president without counting a single vote west of the Mississippi River. There are 95 to 100 million registered voters east of the Mississippi River and 50 to 60 million on this side. The polls start closing back east and once they count enough votes to be one more vote than the majority of the population, they will quit counting. Not a single vote will be counted in Colorado; the "people" in the east will already have decided the winner. That's why we have an Electoral College.

So, with the Popular Vote system, how does that let the "people" elect the President?

Bill Babbel

Montrose

Tags

Load comments