Wake up America
The far left wing Democrats never cease to amaze me. The Minneapolis police officer who killed a man in custody now “rightfully” faces murder charges along with three cohorts; riots and looting plague our major cities, and the “Dems” are pushing the notion that “all cops are bad cops” so we must “defund” the police. Who are they kidding? What are they seeking? Anarchy? They propose limiting the nature of police response when officers are engaged with suspects who refuse to be taken into custody. Have they ever been in a “fight for their life?” Police officers are exposed to this daily. Are they suggesting that when the officer's life is on the line, a “chokehold” to subdue (or kill) the suspect would be out of line. It used to be that the ambulance was second on the scene of any police response. Today, that has changed to the “viral video seeker.” We propose body cams for law enforcement, OK. However, most of what they do is already recorded by individuals with cell phones seeking the viral video post. The “Colorado Dems'' want to take away law enforcement’s “qualified immunity.” Do that and the officers will second guess themselves for fear of being sued by an injured suspect who just happens to go out and find an ambulance chasing lawyer to represent them. The “Dems” have no idea of the consequences of their actions — they only seek to appease the minority community in favor of getting votes. Wake up America — you can’t have law enforcement without any teeth. And when a suspect wants to resist arrest and fight with the police, someone is going to get hurt — hopefully not the officer.
Kip Mecum
Montrose
