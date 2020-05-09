Way to recycle!
We just passed a milestone on April 22, 2020 – the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. There were all sorts of events planned by the City of Montrose, the volunteer group-Montrose Recycles and the
MHS Environmental Club, but like so many things in life these days, they were canceled. I hope everyone took the initiative to do something for Mother Earth, she has sure enjoyed not having us treading upon her these past six weeks.
I want to congratulate Johnson Elementary School for winning the Can Man Award this year. They had a challenge to collect 200 pounds of aluminum cans which is how much Olathe Elementary had collected the previous year to win.Johnson students collected over 250 pounds in the first two weeks of the contest! Unfortunately the fifth grade will not get a pizza party for being the grade to collect the most cans, but all the money they raised and a $50 donation from Altrusa will all go to the P.E. department. Way to go, Johnson Elementary School! That’s over 7,500 cans that didn’t end up in the landfill and aluminum is one of the most efficient items to recycle. A recycled can will be back on the shelf within 60 days.
Lesley Hallenborg
Chair, Montrose Recycles
