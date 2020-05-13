What say you?
No one wants COVID-19. No one wants to pay the price for defeating it either.
But, by now, we all realize "essential workers" means in effect, "expendable workers" — that's horrible! Those folk include everyone who cares for victims of the virus. Those folk also include providers of all other essential services. That's a lot of people, but not all.
Those who can work from home continue to get paid and experience less risk to their lives. Those who've earned and saved enough to retire can also stay at home avoiding risk. I fall into the latter group.
Thus, I feel an obligation, a responsibility, to pay for the additional risk others must take to provide essentials. Those folk are not expendable! I owe them more than gratitude, more than food, more than my stimulus check. So, I gladly give to FoodBankRockies.org.
There are numerous other ways for us stuck-at-home folk can help. We, and our government, funded by all, must continue to help all who must pay an "unfair price" for defeat of COVID-19.
What say you? Give. Protect all.
Larry Heath
Montrose
