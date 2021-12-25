Call for a narrative shift in media
The media is something that comes in many ways, shapes and forms as we all know. And something we all should know by now, is just how much the media can affect politics and how stories can be seen.
Media oftentimes has drastic leans to one side or the other, can have biases whether they be big or small, and the media can outright ignore the things that don’t make something, or someone, look good. This is a clear problem, as the media is one of the only things people have access to in order to learn about what’s happening around them.
So, what can be done about this?
I, and many others, think the best solution would be changing how the media reports politics. Making sure that stories are told with honesty, instead of bias and a flare of the dramatics.
A noticeable example of the bias the media has, is the case of Kim Potter, an ex-cop that shot a Black man by the name of Daunte Wright.
While Fox News, one of the many outlets that covered this case, comes in with a more sympathetic approach: “Ex-cop Kim Potter breaks down during testimony, faces cross examination from prosecutor”, showing the words “It went chaotic” on the cover picture.
CNN, on the other hand, takes a more direct approach to discussing the topic, “Potter cries while detailing the moment she realized she shot Wright.” This is something you don’t usually get to see, the exact same story being covered in different ways depending on the source you receive it from.
This example is a far less extreme and noticeable bias, however, that doesn’t negate its impact on this problem. We all deserve consistency and truth in politics, not bias and opinion.
Chris Bieber
Montrose
Carbon pollution fee
Let us think of this new coming year as a real opportunity for action on climate change rather than a repeat of the indecisiveness and deadlock that we can now leave behind (as well as various greenwashing efforts).
To get to the heart of the matter, this idea internalizes the free market principle of cost/benefit by putting a fee on carbon pollution and not rewarding polluters with various market subsidies.
In other words make polluters pay for their impact. One solution has already been under suggestion: Carbon Fee and Dividend.
Both our Senators, Bennet and Hickenlooper, are in favor of putting a fee on carbon pollution as a plank in the Reconciliation Bill. Please let them know that you support their efforts, but also suggest that the money gained from this should be returned to the citizens as a rebate for the harm being done to their environment.
Wayne Quade
Montrose
Argument for the Red Hawk
Regarding a new mascot for Montrose High School, MHS’s head football coach is vehemently opposed to “Red Hawks” as a mascot name, calling the hawk a “weak bird” and “a hill for me to die on.”
Though the hawk’s strengths might be a subject for debate, I’m certain that supporters of the Seattle Seahawks, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Atlanta Hawks professional sports teams would be happy to debate the point. I also wonder that, if not for the opposition of one person, “Red Hawks” might have been a choice in the list of finalist mascot names.
On another note on the use of “Storm,” do we really want to associate ourselves in any way with the ever increasing frequency of deadly storms across the country? Would there even be an acceptable logo for that?
Mike Stansbery
Montrose