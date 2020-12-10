LIBRARY: Check out these titles

Montrose Library staff offer up their picks on what to read this winter.
Amy D’s pick: “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter. In the early 1900s, brothers Rye and Gig Dolan hop trains in search of work, winding up in Spokane, Washington, a mining boomtown of corrupt crew bosses, a vast tenderloin district, and fiery union organizers. Set during the city’s “free speech riots,” “The Cold Millions” is populated by historical personalities and provides a visceral experience of turn-of-the-century Spokane. I swear I could smell the trash-strewn river and feel the city jail’s chill. History aside, the plot had me up too late turning pages, wondering who was on the side of justice and who not to trust.
Elizabeth’s pick: “Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: Little Women” by author Rey Terciero and artist Bre Indigo, is a modern graphic novel retelling of Little Women. The mix of typical comic style panels intermixed with Jo’s journal entries and emails from the March girls to their father overseas made for a really interesting read. I loved the clever storytelling with all of its nods to the original story. It was still warm and familiar, but with a 21st century edge. If you have a love for the classics and enjoy reading graphic novels, definitely pick this one up.
Barbara’s pick: “Everless, Evermore, Havenfall “ by Sara Holland. Sara is a new author who has a vivid imagination and a descriptive story telling ability. She also happens to be my great niece! She writes science fiction but in a relatable way. Young adults and adults will both enjoy the author’s unique worlds she creates in her books.
John’s Pick: Haruki Murakami’s memoir “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running,” like most of his works, is deceptively ordinary. Beyond chronicling his complementary endeavors in running and writing, the author also sketches himself in a moment of transition. As he trains for the approaching fall New York Marathon, Murakami finds himself in the autumn of his years facing a new undertaking — that of aging gracefully. I’ve enjoyed this book several times in different seasons, but never more than in early fall.
James’s pick: “Geronimo.” This piece of grade-school historical fiction is one of many great works by Native American author Joseph Bruchac. I appreciate the attention to character development, storyline and how historical details were woven into the book. If you want to learn more about Geronimo and the relationship between tribal people and the U.S. government, then you will enjoy reading “Geronimo.”
Tina’s pick: “Fever Crumb Trilogy” by Philip Reeve. This trilogy is the intriguing young adult prequel series to “Mortal Engines.” It is set in a futuristic post-apocalyptic Earth where different races are frantically trying to reassert their power and control. Will Fever and the Nomads win out over the huge London city being redesigned to become the first moving city that will devour anything in its path? Follow Fever in her heart wrenching journey as she deals with love, loss and responsibility while trying to lead her friends to safety and a new way of life. A fantastic steampunk adventure!
