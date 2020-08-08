August 8 marks my parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. Like many things that have been postponed or canceled this year, our family plans to celebrate and be in one place from across the states has been added to that list. Even though we are missing out on a big family celebration, we can take solace that the great season of baseball has finally started. Baseball is a family tradition, having grown up going to Padre and Dodger games in southern California, I know that the current condensed season will be played all month long and, with a little luck, on into the fall as usual. Since my father is an avid baseball fan and season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres, I thought I’d share some things I have learned from my parents on how to live and how to love…with some baseball analogies:
• Put God first: When God is first in everything, the rest of the order of importance doesn’t matter as much. When we cling to God for our hope, our worth, our love and our joy, then life can throw us fastballs and curveballs and we have no problems at bat. Trust God to be your batting coach and you’ll hit more than you miss. Trust God to be your pitching coach and you’ll throw a strike by speaking words of love more often than you spew words of hate or anger. Put God first.
• You are your own person: When two people are joined — be it in a business partnership, a marriage, a friendship, or any other arrangement — they do not cease to be autonomous. God beautifully crafted and created each one of us. Don’t give up on who you are to be in partnership – take all of who you are with you to create something new. Ball players each bring their own strengths to the team. Not everyone can be a left fielder or shortstop, and you don’t need a whole team made up of third baseman. Be who you were created to be, know your strengths and surround yourself with people who are strong in other ways. You are your own person.
• Show up for the people you love: It doesn’t matter if you are nervous, uncertain, uncomfortable, or feel like you have any or all or none of the answers; showing up is 90% of supporting and loving others. Being present, making the phone call, sending a card to let others know you are there for them is more important than knowing everything or “getting it right” (even though we can’t physically show up for some people at the moment, we still can show up for them with phone calls, texts, and letters). To be a good ball player, you’ve got to show up for practice and for games. You can’t get better at baseball (or anything in life) if you aren’t willing to put in the work and practice. And you won’t get a win if you don’t show up to play in the games. Show up for the people you love.
• Find a good coach and be willing to learn: When things are hard to talk about, when life throws curveballs, or when you don’t know what the next right step is, seek the advice of someone who can help. Spend time talking over problems, listen well to the professionals and then decide together what the next right step looks like. Ball players need conversations with coaches. Being willing to set ego aside and listen to your coaches and your teammates when things are tough is how a team works best. Baseball teams have more than one head coach. They have a pitching coach, a batting coach, and a first base coach. Most ball clubs have no less than 10 coaching positions on staff, specializing in all sorts of things. Learning from professionals is a great way to get through tough times. Find a coach and be willing to learn.
• Laugh often: It may not solve all your problems, but it’ll make you feel better about even having them. When you can laugh at yourself, with your loved ones, and about nearly everything, life gets that much more enjoyable. Life isn’t always going to be amazing, wonderful or devoid of difficult times or situations. Finding ways to smile and laugh through ups and downs can make all the difference. Good ball teams laugh often, even without a win, they can enjoy each other’s company and the game being played. Laughter really can be the best medicine for anything that ails you. There are some amazing ball players who are just fun to watch because they are smiling most of the time they are on the field. It makes the game more fun to watch and, I’d imagine, more fun to play. Laugh often.
•••
Thanks to Steve and Linda Petty for their continuing love, their faith in me and my three siblings, and for being a great example for how to play the game of life…and baseball.
While things are still being canceled and postponed for the year, these rules to live by aren’t on that list. I know we can carry these rules with us during this time and beyond.
