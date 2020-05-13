Good morning, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……News coverage last month of the Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado Springs noted how it was “virtual.” The AFA Class of 2020 went into the ranks six weeks early, a move the military hasn’t done since WWII. Vice-president Mike Pence delivered the valedictory to an empty Falcon Stadium, though more than 50,000 watched the live stream, according to the AFA. Afterwards, caps were thrown in the air, as per tradition, and the Thunderbirds roared overhead.
One of the speakers, the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, recalled how the class when it entered in 2016, “would make history.” Sure enough, there’s a global pandemic, forcing the Class of ’20 to graduate in quarantine. And oh yes, there’s a Space Force now. Eighty-six of the commissioned graduates will have duty in the service branch which was founded in 2018. The AFA has been graduating officers, pilots and astronauts since 1959.
A member of the Class of 2020 is 2nd Lt. Kyle Cox of Montrose. He’s the son of Kent and Nanci Cox. They watched their son’s ceremonies and commissioning with family in Cortez via Gazette Television. “We’re very proud of him,” said Kent Cox last week. “We tend to brag. Kyle takes it in stride.”
Lt. Cox placed in the top 100 out of class of 982. He is awaiting a slot in AF flight school. In the interim, he’ll pursue a master’s degree in chemical engineering at Purdue University. His AFA degree is in chemistry, says a proud pop.
“First salutes” are given to newly commissioned officers and there’s tradition and honor to it. Lt. Cox’ first salute (virtual) was from his best friend, Andy Locke. Both were 2016 MHS grads. Locke, too, is serving his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
••••••
From The I-Know-This-Sounds-Like-An-Ad, file……The Notebook has written now and then how Sheree Wanner competes with the Big Box Boys across the street, Home Depot and Wal Mart. Her store, Camelot Gardens, has survived and thrived since 1994 and often writes a check for local charities and causes.
“Business,” she says, “is good. People are staying at home, planting flower gardens, ‘victory gardens,’ and making their homes more beautiful.” One ‘Rona-related problem is resupply, she says. There’s a choke in getting product, particularly seeds, and getting them delivered. Other than that, the store and the nursery were buzzing with customers last week.
Ms. Wanner greets her customers warmly. She has helpful staff (masked and gloved) helping goobers like me with pots and posies. There’s the occasional grump not wanting to wear a mask, she says, but by and large, “our customers have been understanding and appreciative of what’s going on.” (For the youngsters: a ‘victory garden’ is a vegetable garden. Victory gardens during WWII allowed more agricultural produce to be used for the military during WWII, reducing the use of tin and transportation fuels.)
••••••
Count us in……Some 60.3 percent of Montrose County have “self-responded” to the 2020 Census. The City of Montrose, 65.3 percent. This, according to U.S. Census figures and Ana Mostacerro, a Census specialist working in Denver. Some may recall Ms. Mostacerro – she was the communications director for Montrose County earlier in this century, adding a great deal of professionalism and energy to the position. She also owns a bi-lingual translation company in Denver.
Douglas County (74.1 percent) and Jefferson County (73.5 percent) lead the state in self-responses. Nationwide, almost 59 percent of Americans have responded. The deadline is Oct. 31. Federal money – and who doesn’t like getting a check from the government – is determined by Census data. The estimated population of Montrose County is 42,758.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……With all this “social distancing,” the Notebook would believe the “personal fragrance” industry has taken a smelly. Colognes and perfumes, why bother? (Tonto says to the Lone Ranger: stay the hell away, Kemosabe.)
Time was, young folks bought into Madison Avenue scents in a big way. Brands like Jade East and English Leather for the dudes; Tabu and Shalimar for the ladies. Apply to one’s face, neckline and wrists and well oh well, the opposite sex would turn into malleable goo. Just like those good- looking people on TV. Amy Wood (Tabu customer) once said she loved English Leather just as the hayride was pulling from church parking lot. So, I bought some, splashed liberally, and pretty much sat by myself alongside the driver at the next month’s hayride. She didn’t show. (Think the driver that evening preferred the redolence of horseflesh.)
