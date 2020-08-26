Mail-in voting
Please allow me to comment on your Aug. 14 front-page article regarding mail-in balloting.
The article omitted numerous well-known facts, and selectively chose to quote inflammatory political accusations without presenting a rebuttal or opposing view.
First, there is a big difference between absentee balloting and universal mail-in balloting. To receive an absentee ballot, an authenticated voter must request that a ballot be sent to him/her. Universal mail-in ballots are just sent out en masse to everyone on the rolls.
The problem with universal mail-in voting is the documented potential for fraud. The 2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform (co-chaired by former President Carter) determined that mail-in ballots “remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” The 2008 CalTech/MIT Voting Technology Project recommended “restrict/ abolish on-demand absentee voting in favor of in person early voting.”
The 1993 National Voter Registration Act requires states to maintain accurate voter rolls. Yet numerous studies (Pew, Real Clear Politics, etc.) have demonstrated states’ voter rolls corrupted by almost two million dead persons, and almost three million persons who are registered in more than one state. Additional studies show that in over 400 counties nationwide, the number of registered voters exceeds 100% of citizens eligible to vote. Many of these states and counties have had to be threatened with lawsuits to clean up their voter rolls (including Jefferson County, Colorado).
Federal Election Assistance Commission data demonstrate that 28.3 million mail-in ballots have gone missing during the four elections spanning from 2012 - 2018. Ballot harvesting is the consequence of inaccurate voter rolls. Since 2003, 15 election results have been overturned because of voter fraud.
The COVID-19 pandemic is cited to justify expanded mail-in voting; but 413,000 Wisconsin voters showed up to vote in April, and the CDC confirmed no increase in cases.
This should not be a partisan issue. Election integrity — and confidence in our results — should take priority.
John Cossick
Montrose
