Open your COVID-19 manual and find the section on how to handle high school graduations. If only it were that easy.
This past Wednesday the Montrose Daily Press published a story in regard to the Vista Charter 2020 graduation that was to commence on Aug. 14 being canceled. The cancellation was met with much disappointment from some of the graduates and their parents. The kids worked hard and they deserve recognition. Normally they would. They would have a ceremony, have parties and take that big sigh of relief along with their families that they met that first milestone before venturing out into the world as adults.
Well, the coronavirus put a damper on those plans. A normal graduation wasn't to be had by anyone. Decisions that were made in April or May had changed for a lot of school decision makers.
Originally Montrose School District planned an August graduation for their students. Then there was some backlash. By August most of the kids would be moving on with life, starting college, joining the military or joining the workforce. So the district pivoted and decided to do a drive by graduation this past May. Still not the same but faculty, students and families made the best of it.
Vista Charter decided it would stick with its August graduation ceremony. After all, in April or May whenever these decisions were being made, we should have made progress on getting back to normal. We were told if we followed the rules, stayed at home, wore masks, socially distanced and washed our hands we would have flattened the curve.
Well, the best laid plans did not quite come through.
Here we are in August and though the virus did slow and it did look promising, a flattened curve is still not there. Governor Polis has rolled us back slightly and has put his foot down on approving variances across the state. No one is winning here.
And so, Vista Charter principal Emily MacNiven, and the staff had to make a very difficult decision. Cancel the August graduation plans. But they did plan starting back in May and offered some opportunities for some special moments.
The diplomas were issued in May, a venue for professional photo shoots was offered and the unique tradition at Vista, the ringing out ceremony. When a student accomplishes his or her credits, everyone in the school gathers and speaks about the student’s journey. Sounds like a very special moment. But nothing can replace that moment of walking across the stage in front of those who went on the journey with the student and receiving a diploma.
Social media being what it is weighed in with some unflattering things to say about the decision. Parents and students weighed in with emotional feedback. And there is no consolation for having their moment taken away from them. Often folks will peer over the fence and see what the others get. The drive-by ceremony that Montrose and Olathe High graduates had was pointed to as something that should have been done for the Vista students. I'm not sure how gratifying that was for the Montrose Olathe graduates either.
But disappointment often brings finger-pointing, blame and second guessing. And as we continue to navigate through this unpredictable time in our lives, surely there is more disappointment headed our way. While there are those who will believe that this virus is somehow intentional to bring misery on all of us, the fact of the matter is that it is not. And so we navigate forward.
Next Friday the parents of the graduates are hosting a “Caps in the Air 2020” event. According to the Facebook page by the same name there will be a speaker and the event will be held at the Sunset Mesa Sports complex. If it comes together, we'll be there to capture the moment. It's a nice job by the parents to offer another plug in the hole that their kids are feeling in the finality of what normally would have been filled last May. And then the rest of their lives will be in front of them.
The adversity of varying situations and challenges these students have faced just to reach graduation much less garner some kind of public acknowledgement of their accomplishment has planted the seed that they can overcome roadblocks on their road to success. And while in a perfect world they would have walked across the stage, the reality is our worlds are nowhere close to perfect right now.
Congratulations to the graduates, their parents, Vista Charter administration and staff. We're looking forward to your contributions and hoping for a life of success and smoother paths.
