Masks a false sense of security?
When the controversy over to wear a mask or not wear a mask started, I decided I would keep my opinions to myself, but after a couple recent letters advocating wearing masks.
One author implies I am self-centered and unpatriotic for not wearing a mask. The other author implies I’m weak, lack common sense and I’m not a “real person” for not wearing a mask and now our governor is saying we are “stupid” if we don’t wear masks. Boy, my self-esteem has really taken a hit!
Here are the reasons I choose not to wear a mask:
1. The only true way to protect yourself from these viruses is to wear certified, property fitted, one-time use, medical grade masks such as the N95; anything lesser is just a bad fashion statement. These medical grade masks are generally reserved for medical professionals.
2. People wearing anything other than medical grade masks are just wearing sneeze and cough shields that catch only the large droplets and won’t protect anyone from minute airborne pathogens.
3. Even if these face coverings were effective, the majority of people don’t wear them properly. I’ve seen people wear them on their chin with the mouth and nose exposes, or covering their mouth and with their nose exposed. I even saw an employee at one of our big-box stores wear her mask over her nose with the mouth exposed. Any gap between the skin and covering makes these ineffective coverings even more ineffective. But these responsible, patriotic people are doing their due diligence keeping us all safe.
4. Our bodies are not designed to rebreathe our carbon dioxide for extended amounts of time. I feel badly for employees that are mandated to wear masks all day at work; this makes for very unhealthy work conditions.
Please don’t get me wrong, if you feel safe by wearing a face covering, by all means do so. I am not offended in any way and I respect your decision. I assure you I’m not self-centered, weak, or stupid, and I consider myself to be extremely patriotic and because of reasons I have mentioned a career in healthcare, I choose not to wear a face covering. I try to use facts, logic, and little common sense (which is a virtue we are lacking these days) to drive my decisions.
I have grace and respect for your opinions, and I hope you will reciprocate that same grace and respect for those that disagree with you.
Allen Weese
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.