Last week The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage stumped me with one of her infamous questions.
“Do you know what next Monday is?”
I looked at her, smiled, scratched my head, and said, “No, who’s birthday is it?”
“You don’t know what next Monday is?”
“Oh,” I said, “I just remembered, it’s our daughter’s birthday.”
I didn’t like the look she threw in my direction, but I caught it, and she said, “Her birthday was last week.”
Thinking about it, I said, “I don’t have another doctor’s appointment on Monday, do I?”
Then she did something that I’d never seen her do before. She flashed her wedding ring in my direction.
“Oh no,” I said in desperation, “it isn’t our wedding anniversary is it?”
“Yes it is, and do you know which one?”
Then she said, “Let me give you a clue. Our oldest daughter just turned 51. Does that ring a bell?”
I did remember that she was born one year after our wedding, so I turned to my wife with a smile and said, “Oh, my dear, it must be our 52nd wedding anniversary.”
I met my future wife at a Bible Institute I attended in September 1970. Then in December of that year, we went to a function with schoolmates, and coming home, we sat in the back part of the bus. We were chattering and having a good time.
Then this young girl looked at me and said, “Wouldn’t it be great to get married?”
Not being girl-smart, I smilingly said, “That sure would be very great.” Then we laughed all the way home.
Walking down the school hall one week later, many people looked at me, smiled and said, “Congratulations.” I had no idea what they were talking about.
Then one of them said, “I guess you’re happy that your girlfriend is getting married.” Then he laughed as he walked away.
Someone else congratulated me, and I finally said, “Who is she marrying?”
“Oh you silly boy, she’s going to be marrying you.” Then they walked away laughing as though it was the joke of the week.
Later that week, I spent time with her and said, “Have you heard the rumor that is going around about you?”
“Yes, I have; I’m the one who started it.”
“Well,” I said hesitantly, “maybe you should’ve told me first.”
“Oh, you silly boy,” she said, “don’t you remember we talked about it on our way back from that event in December?”
“Don’t you remember we both agreed that it would be great to get married?”
The story develops and on February 14, 1971, I officially proposed marriage and gave her the engagement ring. The wedding took place on August 14 of that year.
It is hard to believe that was 52 years ago.
Reflecting on this memory, I remembered what Solomon said. “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil.” (Proverbs 31:10-11).
I don’t think it was an accident when I found the woman that was to be my wife. It was a work of the Lord in both our lives. For 52 years, not only have we been married, but we have also been serving the Lord together.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.