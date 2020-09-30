Coach Steve Skiff and the Montrose High School golf team are again in a familiar place: defending a state 4A championship. They’ve won three straight and come next week, they’ll be seeking number four with golfers that won 10 tournaments during the 2020 season, including last week’s regionals.
All four regional competition golfers — Jordan Jennings, Noah Richmond, Jake Legg, Rocco Manuel — have qualified for state. In all, there will be 84 individuals and possibly 10-11 teams teeing it up Oct. 5-6 at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
“It’ll be a good test for us,” said Skiff of the course and tournament. “We’re excited and ready for the challenge,” he added. The CC of Colorado is the home course for Cheyenne Mountain High School, one of the contenders to unseat Montrose from the top. The venue is not unlike what happened a year ago when home-standing Montrose won the 4A trophy by 35 strokes at The Bridges.
Both The Bridges and Cheyenne Mountain are courses with similarities in difficulty; both are par 71s, both play at around 7,000 yards and have similar course and slope ratings. This week, the team has been practicing course management and working on shots they may have to replicate in competition next week, according to the coach. “The greens there are fast and have a lot of slope. Our short games, the ability of getting up-and-down for par, will be essential,” said Skiff. The team will leave for Colorado Springs Saturday and will play two practice rounds before the tournament begins on Monday.
The team’s 10th win was last week’s regional championship in Denver, the team’s fifth straight. Overall, MHS averaged 229.5 strokes per tournament this season, usually against a field of 15-16 teams. That’s about 76 strokes per golfer. (Five golfers compete, the low three scores are counted towards the tournament total.) Skiff on multiple occasions this season took more than five golfers to tournaments, exposing junior varsity members to a higher level of competition. Skiff is assisted by coaches Tom Young, PGA pro at Black Canyon, and Cory Jackson. A brief bio of the MHS golfers:
• Jordan Jennings is a senior, was a member of last year’s state championship team and has his fingerprints on four straight regional trophies as well. Jennings was the tournament medalist twice this season, had two runners-up and led the MHS team in nine of the 10 tournaments with the lowest scores. He’s averaging 73.6 strokes per round. His best round was a one-under par 70 at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction and a one-under 71 at Cobble Creek in Montrose. He is the son of Ty and Heather Jennings.
• Noah Richmond is a freshman who is averaging 77 strokes per round and sports a “Hogan” cap, ala Payne Stewart from an earlier time and these days, Bryson DeChambeau. His best round of the season was a 74 at Devil’s Thumb in Delta. Maybe his most memorable 18 was at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction, which included a 10 on a hole early in the back nine. It didn’t rattle the young man. Rather, showing a lot of moxie coming in, he posted a 76. He also had a 76 at Bookcliff Country Club. He is the son of Jeff and Dana Richmond.
• Jake Legg is a sophomore and like his teammate Jennings, was a member of the 2019 state championship team. He’s averaging 79.6 strokes per round with a season best 73 at Fruita. He also shot a trio of 77s at Cortez, Tiara Rado and at Black Canyon Golf Club in Montrose. He is the son of Mike and Amy Legg.
• Rocco Manuel, also a sophomore, rounds out the foursome with an 83.9 scoring average. His best two rounds of the season were at Cobble Creek (79) and Delta (82). He is the son of Tom and Renae Manuel.
“We’ve regularly put three players on the course who turn in rounds in the 70s,” said Skiff. “That puts a lot of pressure on teams from the start. It shows our depth when we have so many golfers in the 70s and 80s.”
Team depth has become rote for the MHS golf program. There have been four state championship teams, a couple of state medalist honors and a legacy of winning between coaches Dave Woodruff, who retired after last season, and Skiff, who is back for a second tenure as head coach. He played for Woodruff while attending MHS and is these days an educator at Columbine Middle School.
This season, 11 different Indian golfers had competitive play in varsity tournaments. The junior varsity team won its regional tournament in Grand Junction earlier this month. Some 20 golfers are on the two teams.
During the summer, all three Montrose golf courses host more than 100 youth golfers of both genders for weekly scheduled lessons, practice and play. “The environment here encourages young golfers. They want to be a part of a winning program,” said Skiff.
