Few of us are 102 years old, and therefore have no experience in our lifetimes navigating a global pandemic on the scale of the influenza outbreak of 1918. COVID-19 continues to impact our city, county, state, nation and planet, and schools and school districts are not alone in our need to adapt to the new normal of life and education.
As such, Montrose County School District (MCSD) deeply understands the fears and concerns our parents and grandparents are experiencing regarding the health and safety of the children of our community as we transition back-to-school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Know that the wellbeing and safety of our children are our primary concern and we have implemented comprehensive plans at the school and district level to integrate essential changes to prevent contagion and viral spread.
Thankfully, the state of Colorado and Montrose County have recently fared better than our neighbors in other hotspot cities and states in lessening the impact of COVID-19 and preventing widespread community outbreak. Our hope is that the mitigation strategies we include in our school and district plans will allow us to maintain in-person studies without the interruption of widespread campus or whole-district closure.
In July, families were given a choice between in-person or online instruction for the upcoming start of school and we published our detailed layered mitigation strategies, which outline essential reopening protocols such as screening at home and on campus, PPE (personal protective equipment) use, quarantine/isolation and cohorting.
Each day, all students and staff will be screened upon arrival to school for temperature and symptoms. Families should be vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever of 100.4 or greater, new persistent cough, shortness of breath and a loss of taste or smell. Any student or staff member experiencing these symptoms must stay home and not report to campus. Take your temperature before you leave the house and isolate until symptoms abate.
MCSD’s highly infectious disease policy requires any staff member or student that arrives on campus exhibiting the above symptoms to isolate for ten days (plus 72 hours if symptoms have still not abated). Staff and students can avoid a 10 day or more isolation period by staying home if they’re symptomatic. Likewise, any student or staff member exposed to a positive or presumptive positive individual with COVID-19 must quarantine for fourteen days from the point of prolonged close contact.
Another change resulting from the novel coronavirus is the requirement that all staff and any students grade five or older will be required to wear PPE (masks) throughout the school day. Students grade four or younger will be encouraged to wear masks. The Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) list mask use as one of the single most effective measures by which schools can prevent widespread infection and closure. Teachers are encouraged to schedule mask breaks and mask-free areas in learning environments, as well as reserve more open spaces like outdoor areas and gymnasiums to allow for lowering masks for activities and classroom discussions.
Finally, every Montrose and Olathe school will have rostered cohorts, which will allow for more limited interaction among the wider student body and make it possible to quarantine a cohort instead of an entire school or district. Students will be included within a screening cohort, a classroom cohort and a scheduling cohort. For elementary grades, a scheduling cohort may include an entire grade level (such as all second-grade students) and for secondary students, the scheduling cohort will be the A/B hybrid cohort model. Middle and high school students will attend school in person on an alternating week and work remotely from home during subsequent weeks. The CDC, CDE, and CDPHE have provided guidance that children grades five and younger may transmit the virus at a lower rate and PK-5 student capacities are allowable in class sizes closer to pre-COVID-19 levels, with limitations on staff interaction. Middle and high school student capacities must be reduced to afford for social distancing within limited square-footage learning spaces and allow for fewer numbers of older children who may transmit the virus at roughly the same rate as adults.
Despite these uncertain times, MCSD is committed to doing all we can to ensure our students have access to the care, resources and instruction school provides, while simultaneously implementing vital health and safety measures. We’re excited to welcome staff and students back to school and we are dedicated to reopening in the safest way possible.
Matt Jenkins serves as the Public Information Officer for Montrose County School District.
