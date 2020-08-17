Montrose can do better
Our community can do better and we need to start now. As a community, we have to stop thinking about ourselves, wear a mask and make access to COVID-19 testing and resources more readily available to our patients and community.
Montrose Memorial Hospital requires an MD order for testing, making the nearest free COVID testing site in Delta County.
As a human being, when you choose to refuse wearing a mask in public, and gather with 10 or more people because “that’ what you had planned,” it significantly impacts you and the rest of us. Significant, rapid change is really hard for everyone. It is up to you to wear a mask, practice social distancing and be kind to your neighbor.
Our country and our providers have to start educating patients and our community on the severity of this disease, the risks associated with contracting and transmitting the disease, and overall more compassion for our fellow neighbors. Providing testing services for a global pandemic that is surging should not be a way to turn a profit, but instead to help our community and surrounding areas stay safe and healthy.
There are no quick fixes or shortcuts in life with this pandemic. Montrose needs better accessibility to COVID-19 testing and education, and we have to choose more kindness for each other in this country. We have to start working together to mitigate COVID-19 in our area because it does not only affect you, but your choices, including wearing a mask that does put every other single person in danger of the disease. Please listen to the world-renowned scientists, epidemiologists and medical professionals. COVID-19 is what is actually affecting our lives. If we don’t help stop the spread, we are putting the future of our community at stake.
Tracie Bearden
Montrose
