Montrose County League of Women Voters clarifies organization position
In response to some recent comments, as president of the League of Women Voters of Montrose County also serving Delta County, I would like to clarify the League’s identity as a nonpartisan political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties at any level of government.
The League of Women Voters of Montrose County, as does the League of Colorado and the League U.S., encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Through its Education Foundation, the league works to register voters, provide voters with election information through voter guides as well as candidate forums and debates. Further information, with specifics about the leagues of Montrose, Colorado, and the U.S. are available at lwvmontrose.org, lwvcolorado.org and lwvus.org, respectively.
Both the Board of County Commissioners of Montrose County and the Montrose City Council have proclaimed, for the local league, Aug. 26, 2020 as “19th Amendment Day,” honoring its 100th anniversary and the right of women to vote and run for office. The Montrose League invites the community to participate in a commemorative march on Aug. 26, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Montrose County Courthouse. Your local league will provide a community education webinar in September. We will also provide, in cooperation with other Western Slope leagues, virtual candidate and ballot issues forums this fall. Please find further information on these events and others, or to join or donate to the league, at the address above.
Jan Edwards
President, Montrose County League of Women Voters
