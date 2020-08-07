Muffled science

In a rush to limit or speed up environmental analysis for favored projects there has been a widespread attack on long accepted regulations codified by the Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ). A fair and equitable government must either have a code of ethics or an enforceable set of rules to run by. This was the intent of our Constitution.

The disturbance of these rules is tantamount to the thought of the elimination of many rules, and use of referees, for the fair and safe playing of American football, for instance. We all know how disastrous that would be.

To eliminate some or weaken the CEQ regulations guiding NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act), which guides environmental documents, is a real attack on our livable environment just for the short-term benefit of special interests. What we need most is an active and informed citizenry to hold watch on our democratic process guided by our Constitution. Let's hold our legislator's feet to the fire in support of these guidelines.

Wayne Quade

Montrose

