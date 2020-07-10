Your View Need a cartoon Jul 10, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Need a cartoonWhat we need is a ‘political’ cartoon showing several state governors sitting around in a graveyard, eating crow!Don PechmanMontrose Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cartoon Governor State Don Pechman Graveyard Eat Crow Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DCSO: Man kills wife, then himself after going to California Father, son ID’d as Sara Lane fatalities 696 businesses in Montrose approved for PPP loans Family fears cover-up in son's fatal shooting in Carlsbad Caverns Plea agreement: Images of infants among those found in Mountain Village man’s child porn collection Servpro lends a helping hand to The Dolphin House during the pandemic Two bodies discovered during SWAT response Wednesday, closing Fox Meadows neighborhood for hours Obituary: Nicole Alire Former Telluride Express owner sued over federal age discrimination complaint OPINION: Janece, the Mayor and the music series
