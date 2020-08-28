Non-partisan inquiry
Please hear me out, asking for the families and friends of the innocent 180,000 Americans that needlessly have died from COVID-19 in the last six months, especially with the school and flu season approaching.
What if we had a president who was as concerned about suppressing COVID-19 as he is suppressing your right to vote?
Just asking.
Kevin Kuns
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.