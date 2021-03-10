During the Montrose Government Affairs Committee legislative update this past Wednesday a little dust-up occurred when Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash chimed in after State Sen. Don Coram gave the group an update on the Little Blue project.
Rash sits on the Gunnison Valley Transportation Planning Region Committee (GVTPRC). The committee, according to Rash, put a lot of time and effort in the current traffic plan for the reconstruction of the Little Blue Canyon project on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison.
To recap, the issue isn’t whether the project should happen; it’s a matter of whether the highway flow should be limited to five hours a day or eight. Proposal one is two hours in the morning, one hour in the afternoon and two hours in the evening. Proposal two would be three in the morning, two in the afternoon and three in the evening. Traffic would be closed at night and open on the weekends.
The GVTPRC is a committee of several municipalities and stakeholders in the Gunnison Valley that provide input for transportation issues or projects that affect our area. According to Rash, the committee has had several conversations with CDOT on the project and assisted in forming the plan. Now proposal two will cause delays.
“We went out with this plan (proposal one) early and talked about it often. It’s pretty much unanimous between the counties, and the cities. We really would like to get this done sooner than later. We realize it’s going to have an impact, but the cost to extend this contract is going to be $8 to $10 million.
“Let me tell what that does. That pushes another important project down the road maybe indefinitely. We may have to sacrifice either the Highway 92 project, which people die up there. We’ve worked on Highway 92 since about 2006 when I was with CDOT and when I went down into them ditches there were crosses everywhere from people dying on that highway and there’s still people up there dying. Or we have to push the Billy Creek project. That’s another one we all know what a bad deal we have on Highway 550 south with people dying on that highway,” Rash emotionally stated.
From Rash’s perspective a change in the contract will increase the project cost significantly. He emphasized up to $10 million several times. Rash also stated that all of the counties, the towns of Crested Butte and Gunnison are all in agreement on proposal one. “You may not be, Don (Coram), but we are.”
Coram countered with: “I understand that, Roger, but right now we’re trying to blow through a billion dollars. I’ve talked to CDOT and I’ve talked to legislators. Eight million dollars is not the problem. The money will be there.”
Rash questioned where the money was coming from and whether we were mortgaging our financial future referencing the federal stimulus package that is now up for debate and soon a vote with the US Senate.
“Where’s that money coming from, Don? Is this our grandchildren’s future that we’re leveraging everyday through federal tax dollars?” Rash questioned.
“No, we have a billion dollars right now because we’re coming in better than … I have nothing to do with the federal stimulus. But we’re talking $5 billion dollars from the federal stimulus.”
Coram went on to say that he has spoken with CDOT Director Shoshana Lew. According to Coram, they’re not concerned about the $8 million.
“Do you think you can limit the economic impact to Montrose County to $8 million? It’s going to be 10 times that,” Coram emphatically stated.
Coram is referencing mostly the impact on livestock transportation, and forest products. Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy’s concern is if livestock trucks wait too long in traffic. The livestock could die. Rash stated that he believes there can be processes put in place to move the cattle in front of the line. In a separate conversation with Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes, he stated that CDOT is working on possible staging areas for livestock transportation.
“You’re saying it’s three months but it’s actually a year is what you’ll extend it,” Rash continued. According to Rash and verified by GAC President David Coker, the extension of the project would include the winter and the next summer. Rash told Coram, “Those tourism dollars have to be calculated into that as well, sir. Don’t forget about that.”
“I understand,” said Coram. “And I understand if it’s difficult to get through those tourism dollars won’t be coming at all. I think we’ll have to agree to disagree, how about that?”
“Okay,” Rash replied. “We’re going to continue to support Commissioner Lew and CDOT with the project as scheduled.”
For the Delta perspective, Suppes, who also sits on the GVTPRC, concurred with Rash. “We spent a lot of time on this. There’s no easy way to navigate this project. It’s going to be painful. Do we want it to be two years or three years? In Delta County we have to worry about increased traffic on the intersection in Hotchkiss. We have students to worry about. Plus the Region 3 project on Highway 92 will get kicked down the road. Senator Coram doesn’t represent Delta County. We’re not his priority.”
According to Rash when Coram asked for the minutes from the GVTPRC he said they are on the Region 10 website. I couldn’t locate them, but Coram sent an email stating that he had the minutes and there are no records of public meetings in regards to Little Blue. He doesn’t have the minutes prior to 2015. I don’t believe Rash was referring to public meetings when he stated support for proposal one. That I believe was just the GVTPR committee.
Coram did provide the letter to me that was sent to the U.S Department of Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttiegieg, in support of adding the three additional hours during the week reflected in proposal two.
The letter is signed by Governor Jared Polis; Senators Coram, Kerry Donovan and Faith Winter; Representatives Marc Catlin and Tony Exum; Ag Commissioner Kate Greenberg; Transportation Vice Chair Kathy Hall and, curiously enough, CDOT Director Lew.
More open houses are scheduled for the project with CDOT at the Montrose Event Center and virtually on March 16. Go to us50info.com for times and the link for the virtual meeting.
