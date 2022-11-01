Good day, Montrose.
November?
••••••
Dose of Business News……Mayfly Outdoors was the recipient of the Exemplary Industry Partner Award from Colorado Trout Unlimited Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs during CTU’s annual convention. The award is given to an industry-business that partners with CTU’s river conservation efforts.
Mayfly Outdoors was cited for its projects to improve the Uncompahgre River locally and its philanthropy from sales of its Ross Animas Trout Unlimited reel. Colorado Trout Unlimited has 11,000 members in 24 chapters throughout Colorado.
The timing of the honor is apt. Colorado Outdoors will host the Outdoor Industry Summit – Outdoor Products Series this weekend, Nov. 3-4, at the Montrose County Events Center. The two-day gathering will connect leaders in the outdoor products manufacturing industry with a focus on production, expansion, funding, and networking in western Colorado. Some industry big hitters – Osprey, Eagle Creek, Western Rise – will be among the presenters.
••••••
I See By the Paper……Micah Stangebye, state 4A golf champion for Montrose in consecutive years, 2018-2019, is teeing it up these days for Kentucky State University in Frankfurt, Ky. He’s a junior.
• Stangebye led the Thorobreds (Memo: mascot spelling correct) to an opening season tournament win. Stangebye also won the medalist honors, shooting 67-69—136, six under par in the Alice Lloyd Fall Invitational Sept. 22 at Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonburg, Ky.
• The following week, the KSU golfers finished second at the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Invitational at the Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Ga. The Thorobreds shot 318-296-291 during the three-day competition. Stangebye shot rounds of 80-72-68 to finish in a tie for second place.
• Stangebye led the KSU golfers on Oct. 22 at the Heritage Hill Fall Collegiate in Shepherdsville, Ky., shooting three-under 69-72—141 to finish third.
• Last weekend, Stangebye shot 74-78—152, the low score on the KSU team, as the Thorobreds finished 12th in the Kentucky Wesleyan Fall Classic in Owensboro, Kentucky.
During Stangebye’s MHS days, the team won three straight 4A Colorado championships. MHS won the 2019 state title by 35 strokes at The Bridges with Stangebye shooting 67-66—133, the only player in the field under par.
••••••
Déjà Vu, All Over Again……Bruce Herr apparently just needs one club and one witness to score 1s. He scored a hole-in-one Oct. 7 at the Black Canyon Golf Club. It was on the par-three 12th hole. Herr used a five-iron to nail the 181-yard ace. The witness was Patrik Davis.
Year ago May, 2021, Herr used a five-iron for a 181-yard hole-in-one at Black Canyon’s number 12. Same hole, same club and the same witness, retired architect of local schools, businesses and newspaper buildings, Mister Davis.
“I told him that I was getting a little tired of being his witness,” said Davis. Herr was a career special education teacher with Montrose County schools and coached tennis.
••••••
Dept. of incidental (election) info……Why do we have elections on Tuesdays?
In 1845, federal law established Election Day as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. At the time, there were 27 states in the U.S. It was also a period when eligible voters were landowners, rural workers, and men.
According to WhyTuesday.org, the annual harvest was over by then. The roads were likely to still be in good shape for travel to county seats, usually a day’s ride both ways. Most farmers – and the country was an agrarian society then — worked Saturdays. Sundays were reserved for worship and rest. Tuesdays became the day of choice because most of the traveling was to get to the farmer’s markets that were held on Wednesdays. Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were the first in 2000 to publicly endorse and push voting on weekends to stir participation.
Three countries – Turkey, Sweden, Australia – have more than an 80 percent voter participation rate, according to U.S. News magazine. Mexico and Canada come in at 66 and 62 percent, respectively; the U.S., 56 percent.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……One vote for BSA (Best Sign Around) is the large rubber ducky that’s been sitting outside Hotwater Productions. “Paul (Derence) will bring it out when there’s a sale,” an employee told me. It’s effective marketing, with humor and memories of soaking in the tub as a kid. The Notebook grins every time he drives by.
That rubber ducky is tough, too. While local tree trimmers are likely having a gold rush spurt of business with those recent big winds, the duck stood firm.