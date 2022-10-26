Bright Beginnings is about four to six weeks away from occupancy at the Colorado Outdoors campus. The new school is apace with craftsmen installing indoor windows and brilliant lighting; landscapers are busily finishing the two playgrounds to come. If you’re a Baby Boomer, like ol’ Buster here, and can recall snippets of one’s own first exposure to society, well, it’s much different. Better. The features for the benefit of the children are downright clever.

I was on the receiving end of a tour Monday by the school’s executive director, Chrissy Simmons. Simmons has been responsible for both schools since 2010, a year after the schools’ founding and certification. Bright Beginnings will be a school for infants and toddlers; Maslow Academy on Hillcrest Drive will continue to educate preschool to third grade. “We will be opening slowly as more staff is trained and certified,” said Simmons. The documentation of experience and course study are components of the vetting process of teachers and personnel. Tania Ziegler will manage Maslow, Leann Distill will be in a similar role at BB.



