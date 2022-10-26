Bright Beginnings is about four to six weeks away from occupancy at the Colorado Outdoors campus. The new school is apace with craftsmen installing indoor windows and brilliant lighting; landscapers are busily finishing the two playgrounds to come. If you’re a Baby Boomer, like ol’ Buster here, and can recall snippets of one’s own first exposure to society, well, it’s much different. Better. The features for the benefit of the children are downright clever.
I was on the receiving end of a tour Monday by the school’s executive director, Chrissy Simmons. Simmons has been responsible for both schools since 2010, a year after the schools’ founding and certification. Bright Beginnings will be a school for infants and toddlers; Maslow Academy on Hillcrest Drive will continue to educate preschool to third grade. “We will be opening slowly as more staff is trained and certified,” said Simmons. The documentation of experience and course study are components of the vetting process of teachers and personnel. Tania Ziegler will manage Maslow, Leann Distill will be in a similar role at BB.
••••••
Bright Beginnings is located next to Secret Creek, formerly Colorado Yurt Co. Montrose Anglers and Trattoria di Sofia have relocated to Colorado Outdoors from downtown. Early next year, the Montrose Community Recreation Center will expand with a second facility to CO. A distillery-brewery-restaurant and more manufacturing are on the way; a Fairfield-Marriott hotel is currently under construction.
Often in the scheme of economic development, early childhood education is overlooked. Incentives for land and infrastructure typically get the attention, but if there’s a void or uncertainty regarding pre-school care and education, there are second thoughts about a company’s relocation.
“A lot of people won’t take a job unless there’s childcare and early education,” said Simmons. “It makes a significant difference in the workforce.”
Simmons was born in Montrose, then moved around some, including a stop in Tucson. She and her husband, Tim Simmons, decided to return to Montrose and be connected to a smaller community. Tim is with the Colorado Department of Transportation out of Ridgway. They are the parents of one son, Cole, who is a midshipman at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Simmons has earned specialized certification from the University of Colorado-Denver in rural early childhood development. During her internship at UC-Denver, Simmons got the idea to expand Bright Beginnings, five-plus years of gestation. Attracting educators and daycare personnel is always a challenge. Simmons noted that there are 13 students in an early childhood education class at Colorado Mesa University-Montrose.
Another issue was, in a word: money. Grant and donor funds to build the facility had to be secured.
“We have over $1 million committed to the project and simply could not do this without the support both inside and outside the community. We have approximately $300,000 remaining to raise and have a matching donation campaign going on right now for the next $25,000 in local donor funds,” said Simmons. Bright Beginnings is a 501 c 3 nonprofit.
Colorado Childcare Assistance Program for Families (CCAP) is part of the school’s financial aid program and is funded by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. Local contributors also include the City of Montrose, Colorado Outdoors, Montrose Community Foundation. Statewide foundations — Bacon Family Foundation, the Caring for Colorado Foundation, Buell Foundation – have provided major support as well. Lori Sharpe of Think Sharp Consulting, LLC has been essential in the grant writing process.
••••••
If it takes a village to raise a child, it’s more complicated coming out of a pandemic. Manufacturing setbacks, construction delays, supply chain issues. For example, a particular appliance was back-ordered — likely stuck on a ship in Long Beach — that slowed the project. Tony Vroman, the field superintendent for Shaw Construction, the general contractor, explained how he went on Amazon to purchase and remedy the situation.
Now there’s momentum, talk of an occupancy permit. When it opens, it’ll feature five classrooms, two playgrounds, a kitchen, inside and outside security. The airy openness — natural light and large windows — is one of many first impressions. Teachers will have easy access and visibility.
“We strive for safety, accountability and education,” said Simmons.
The school will be near the Uncompahgre River trail and the Dragoo family, owners, and founders of Colorado Outdoors, have donated a tract of land directly behind the new school and expanded rec center for a new park that will be managed by the city. It’s easy to imagine field trips and collaborative education programs with the neighbors that will add to the experience.
“Rural early education is hard, but it’s solvable,” said Simmons. “Private-public partnerships are succeeding and addressing the need.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.