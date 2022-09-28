Good day, Montrose.
Today’s notes produced without thinking about it.
••••••
Don’t Bogart the Dramamine……The Notebooks and BHS (Better Half Susan) enjoyed a vacation, at long last recently. Before unemployment, “vacations” were typically a few days on the front or back end of a newspaper publisher’s conference or press association meetings. We did a few beaches in ’19, then COVID hit. A trip to City Market became a “build around” for the day. We had wanted to travel; time races by and suddenly it’s Thanksgiving and the Cowboys are on TV. We visited three countries and saw daughter Ryann who is an English teacher in Prague, Czech Republic.
The notebook came out of the back pocket a few times.
• While there are hundreds of cultures and thousands of languages over the centuries, there’s one transcendent word: tip.
• Always on the look for cheaper gas, drivers in Athens pay about $1.90 per.
• Travel these days for the Notebook no longer includes hair care products or equipment. A towel is enough. The number of ointments, potions and pills while packing reinforces how the advertising on the nightly broadcast news is a grim tour through the medicine cabinet.
• Leave no menu unturned. When menus feature oversize photos of entrées, it’s helpful in translation. These menus mean, too, that the food will suck. (Remindful of a Village Inn outside of Dallas on I-20 where, after returning from rock concerts 50 years ago, one points at waffle photos and grunts to the server.)
• In Athens, we caught the Acropolis and all the other big hitters, like the first performing arts theater. It celebrated Dionysus, the god of wine, festivals, and theater. The seats were hard, and the backsides of those Athenians were likely smaller. We looked upon the first hospital, too, all insurances accepted. The explosion of a volcano on the island of Thera, 400 BC, was planet-changing, so said the guide. The explosion inspired the legend of Atlantis, altered the climate in Europe; a piece of the island was found in Greenland, fun fact. A mind boggle when considering that if the volcano, which was four times more powerful than Krakatoa in 1883 (if you’re keeping score), had not exploded, shops selling ‘Greek 2 Me’ tee-shirts and tchotchkes might not be here today.
• Before explorer and merchant Marco Polo lent his name forevermore to swimming pools, he planted a big flag of capitalism in Istanbul (Constantinople.) Archaeologists date the city to the seventh century BC. There are 3,500 mosques. (We didn’t catch ‘em all.) One tour included how the ruins of the Roman-built aqueducts still influence Turkish life and traffic. The Grand Bazaar has been around since 1455. There are 4,400 stores and shops. I was for skipping it, but was informed, “so many things, Stephen, elude you, don’t they?” The Grand Bazaar is the No. 1 tourist attraction in the world, 92 million, and they all showed up that day.
• Daughter Ryann teaches English in Prague, a spectacular city of 1.3 million that dates to AD 500. (Paris has better marketing.) She teaches adults who work for major employers that foot the bill. These companies pay their colleagues more if they learn English. She lives in a quiet neighborhood near the Prague Castle and uses the marvelously efficient, clean, and cheap public transportation.
• One commonality: citizens in all three countries are outraged and united at Putin’s flagging invasion of a sovereign neighbor. One merchant in Prague, which sells Carhartt alongside one of seemingly hundreds of KFC outlets, says it best with a sign in the front window: Putin Supporters – Stay Away.
• It’s good to get out of Dodge, but Dorothy said it best: there’s no place like home.
••••••
Dose of Ink……The Montrose Elks Lodge 1053 is hosting a taco bar to recognize and appreciate veterans. It’ll be Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
It’s remindful of the annual feed years ago that Garth Gibson and MontroseBank hosted to appreciate the men and women in uniform. Annually in or around Nov. 11. Gibson and the bank directors would serve 600 to 800, an event that would connect the community and thank the vets.
••••••
Winning Play……Ole number 42, Cole Simmons of Montrose, provided the winning edge Saturday at Kean University in Union City, NJ. He blocked a punt with three minutes left in the game which rolled through the end zone for a safety and two points, enabling the United States Merchant Marine Academy to post a 9-7 win over the Panthers. He was named the top special teams player.
The Mariners are 2-1 on the season and face Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Worcester, Massachusetts, Oct. 1. Simmons is a junior midshipman.