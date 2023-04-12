Rec center a bargain vs GJ’s
••••••
Voters Say Yes……Grand Junction voters by a 60 % margin passed a referendum to build its first community recreation center in Matchett Park. Similar votes had failed in previous attempts, as recent as 2019.
Executive director of GJ parks and recreation, Ken Sherbenou, was essential in its passage there, like he was in Montrose almost 10 years ago in a similar capacity. Our referendum passed April 1, 2014 by a 52-48 percent vote. There had been 10 efforts to build a rec center here, putting it before voters five times, including referendums in 2007, 2012.
What’s remarkable is the new rec center in Grand Junction will be 83,000 square feet, slightly larger than the Montrose Community Recreation Center, at 82,000, square feet, but with three times the population.
• Our price tag: $28 million. (Almost 10 percent of the costs were raised by local donations.)
• GJ’s pricetag: $70 million.
It’s being financed by a hike in the local sales tax and future marijuana levies from the forthcoming dispensaries.
There have been more than 1.5 million participant visits since the Montrose Community Recreation Center opened. Now in its sixth year, “the rec” sure feels like a bargain.
••••••
Kindly Pardon the Harkback……Must say, the Notebook’s heart quickens whenever a ’65 Pontiac GTO is seen on the streets hereabouts. Sweet ride, this. My neighbor growing up had one. Had he kept it mint condition, it could fetch more than $100,000 these days. (New, they cost around $4,500 in 1965.)
Pontiac closed in 2010 after selling 40 million models. There were some clunkers, fersure, like the Sunbird, the Fiero and Walter White’s ("Breaking Bad”) car, the Aztek. (Incidentally, methinks the Aztek wasn’t the ugliest car ever. That vote goes to the AMC Matador. Just sayin’.)
Pontiacs were sportier than Chevys then, not as uppity as a Buick or Oldsmobile. John DeLorean was the chief engineer of Pontiac. He was considered a rebel by GM and later started his own company with a certifiably cool-looking car but with no performance under the hood. (The ’82 DeLorean whipped a wimpy 139 horsepower. DeLorean was later ensnared in the legal soup of drug trafficking and pyramid schemes. He died in 2005.)
Yet, with DeLorean at the wheel at GM, Pontiac’s muscle car had a heyday, 1964-1974. Those cars even inspired song: “Little GTO, You’re Really Looking Fine/Three Deuces and a Four Speed, and a 389.”
Ok, ok. Which group had that song?
(Ronnie and the Daytonas, of course.)
••••••
Dose of Non-Profit Ink……
• Come June 16, the group Night Ranger (‘Sister Christian’) will be in concert on the lawn of the Bridges. Tix: $40 and $140 are on sale. Proceeds will benefit two local non-profits, the Dolphin House and the Montrose Community Foundation.
• Lissette Riviere drops a note via the e-mail transom. She’s the donor relations/recruitment manager for Partners, a non-profit committed to mentoring youth in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties. Their annual live online auction will be April 17-20. Website: partners-west.org.
There’s a slew of items to bid on — gravel and travel, tattoos and meals and much more.
The Partners auction started 34 years ago, first with KREX-TV, then KUBC radio, then online in recent years.
••••••
Spring Flowers……The ribbons of crocuses are starting to pop, as are the daffodils. Tulips soon. The Montrose Botanic Garden, unique in a city our size, is a good place to watch spring come alive. Free admission.
••••••
Quotable……”By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll be happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” – Socrates, famous married man and philosopher, 470-399, BC.