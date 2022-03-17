OBITUARY: Lin Stiles

Lin Stiles, beloved husband and father died Monday March 14, 2022, in Montrose Memorial Hospital (Montrose Regional Health), surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old.
Born in Murphy, North Carolina, on March 6, 1948, he worked around the country doing many things including his work on Morrow Point Dam, but found his lifelong work logging and driving trucks in the mountains of Georgia and Colorado. He was a kind and generous soul who never met a stranger and helped everyone he could. He always told the best and longest stories that kept everyone he knew in stitches. His favorite hobbies were fishing and feeding candy and ice cream to his grandkids at inappropriate times and stunting their growth with coffee and iced tea.
He is preceded by his mother Pearl and father George W. Stiles, and brothers Calvin and Delbert Stiles.
He is survived by his sister Diane, her husband Mike and brother Ike; his wife of 55 years Elaine; his two sons Allen and Barry; two daughters Shelly and Karen and adopted daughter Shana; three “Out-laws” Cheryl, John and Kevin and three nephews, Ryan, Tyler and Dwayne, as well as 14 grandchildren: Madicyn, Mitchell, Karyk, Jacob, Crystall, Corinne, Jayde, Kaylee, Shaylin, DJ, Abigail, Samantha, Jaron and Ziana, and one great-granddaughter, Emmery.
A family visitation and remembrance will be held at the Stiles’ home on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. — noon. Graveside service at Grand View Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to return to the Stiles home for a celebration of life from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.