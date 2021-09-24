Marge McCarty completed her amazing journey of life in this world on Wednesday, Sept. 21. She passed with her children by her side at home, in peace. We will miss her smile, wit, laughter, song and the wonderful cheery, positive light she gifted to us all. She had a strong faith that guided and comforted her through life. She is now in God's hands.
Marjorie (Marge) McCarty, was born on March 30, 1934 in St. Paul MN, to parents Victor and Charlotte Michaelson. After graduating from Murry High School in 1951, she went on to study liberal arts and education at Carlton College/Univ. of Minnesota. She added to her education attaining a Master in Education (later in her career).
In 1962, she met and married Micky McCarty in Cody, Wyoming, and raised three children; Mike, Molly and Danny. She is survived by Mike/Boni McCarty (grandchildren, Cassie, Jake and Sam); Molly/Billy Frame (grandchildren, Jessica and Benjamin) and Danny/Raelynn McCarty (grandchildren, Johnny, Trinity and Talia).
Marge’s passion and career in teaching started in Cody WY in 1961 and continued for over 30 years in many different locations including, Denver, Ridgeway, Japan, and finishing (after a few attempts to retire) in Montrose. She loved all the children she touched over the many years and believed that we all have music in our hearts.
In addition to teaching and a brief experience in real estate, this city girl adapted quickly to digging ditches, wrangling horses/cattle, bailing hay, and managing the many crazy situations found on the ranch. With this experience she became recognized as a tough little She loved the peace she experienced knowing all was well in the world after the animals were fed.
Marge loved life, family, friends, the Montrose Community, surrounding mountains, the many activities she shared with the people she loved in her life's journey. She could be found enjoying the outdoors, chasing her dog Chester, skiing, theatre (Magic Circle), singing with her church family, playing the piano and loving all of her children.
The family is planning a celebration of her life on Oct. 30, 2021 open to her friends and family. Anyone who knew and loved her is welcome to participate. More details will be forthcoming in the following weeks.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121
