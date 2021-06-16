Vern Kelly, Jr.
Silverton resident Vern Dee Kelly, Jr. passed away at his home on Tuesday June 1, 2021. He was 71 years old.
A graveside celebration of Dee’s life including Masonic Rites will be held on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grand View Cemetery.
Dee was born August 30, 1951 at Ouray, CO to Vern Dee Kelly Sr. and Reva Jane (Lovingood) Kelly. He spent his childhood in Ridgway, graduating high school there. He furthered his education at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
On October 1, 1978 Dee married Sue Perry. Together they enjoyed their time in the mountains of Colorado. He was a member of the Silverton Baptist Church, and the Masonic Lodge #37 in Ouray and Lodge #15 in Aztec NM.
Dee’s career was spent working for the Colorado Department of Transportation. He never met a stranger and was truly a people person. If allowed he would “talk your ear off”.
He is survived by his wife Sue Kelly, his sons David and Perry Kelly, a brother George Kelly, and a sister Sharon Smith. He is further survived by five grandchildren.
Please consider sending memorial contributions to Masonic Lodge #37, Chad Rilling, Sec., P.O. Box 921, Ouray, CO 81427.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Kelly’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.